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Labrozzi wins two major awards

By blankslate

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO More than just a pretty picture Ms. Labrozzi won first place in A Social Whirl, A National Garden Club Standard Flower Show Photography Arts Contest with this picture of this Dahlia to fit the theme ‘Mighty Elements.’ Her award was for Botanical Arts Photography in the category ‘Fire.’ She also won the Botanical Arts Photography Award for overall excellence. The entries were displayed at Brecknock Hall in Greenport in September.