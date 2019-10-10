Island calendar: Oct. 10, 2019

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Reg- ular fees apply for non-members.

Nature: Mashomack Preserve presents Fields in the Fall from 10 a.m. to noon. Join grassland enthusiast Clark Mitchell and walk through the north and south fields of the preserve while in their fall color splendor.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Farming: Sylvester Manor invites the public to Spring Bulb Planting from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Man- or Gardens. We are looking forward to spring already. Come and help us plant an assortment of bulbs including varieties based on Horsford and Fiske documentation. We welcome any donations of bulbs given to the community by Mrs. Fiske. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

Scallops: The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 64th annual scallop dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Public Library and are $35 for adults and $15 for youth. Profits from the dinner go to sup- port worthwhile causes on the Island. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call 631-209-7452 or email din- ner@shelterislandlions.org. A chicken din- ner alternative is also available.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

PMP: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Concert at 4:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicpro- gram.org.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Stars: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Road Map to the Stars: The Night Sky” at 6:30 p.m. When you wish upon a star, wouldn’t it be good to know which star it is and what constellation it lies in? Objects in the night sky can be pinpointed with a little understanding of the celestial sphere and its coordinates. Astronomer Kevin Manning returns to the library to present an unfor- gettable program suitable for the whole family (ages 8 and up). The program will in- clude hands-on activities using star charts. Register at the circulation desk.