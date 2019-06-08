Buyer found for Tuck Shop

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO Pat Sulahian at the Tuck Shop, an Island institution that she has run since 1980.

The Tuck Shop is in contract for a sale and is expected to close early in 2020, according to long-time Islander John Sieni.

Long-time owner Pat Sulahian will still be running the legendary ice cream shop in the near future. But real estate professional Angelo Piccozzi said if you want to get scoops of ice cream from her, you better do it this summer.

Mr. Piccozzi has had the listing for the shop for about two years.

Ms. Sulahian made it clear when she first put the property up for sale that while she was ready to call it quits after running the business for almost 40 years, it wouldn’t be a fire sale. The price at the time was $1.2 million.

Mr. Sieni said while he won’t reveal what he is paying for the property, it will come out after the closing in real estate transfer records.

The buyer had been identified by a Sulahian family member.“I’m very excited about the project,” Mr. Sieni sad about his purchase of the Tuck Shop. He said he expects a closing at the beginning of 2020, He plans to renovate the building inside and out but will definitely be operating it as an ice cream store in 2020.

He wouldn’t confirm the sale price other than to mention that when the business first went on the market, owner Pat Sulahian said it wouldn’t be a “fire sale” and she was asking $1.2 million. When real estate transfers come through, the price paid will be revealed.

Mr. Sieni has been a close family friend to the Sulahian family. He owns the JBS Salon, The Candlelite Inn, Shelter Island Self Storage and is the previous owner of La Maison Blanche that he sold a few years ago. During his ownership, he oversaw renovations to that site turning it into an upscale boutique hotel.

He said he’s thrilled to be purchasing the property from the Sulahian family and is “honored that Pat would consider him worthy to step into her shoes.”

When he reopens for the season of 2020, he promises Ms. Sulahian will be welcome to enjoy all the ice cream she wants.

“Pat is always welcome back to sit not he bench [and] visit with guests new and old. She truly is an amazing woman and I admire her,” Mr. Sieni said, calling her “an institution on the Island” who has “truly provided the Island with an invaluable service for which we are all thankful.”

The shop had belonged to a family leaving Shelter Island when Pat’s husband Bill Sulahian negotiated to buy the building and business in 1980. The building has rear office space that was once occupied by Mr. Sulahian for his law practice before his retirement. There are also two apartments the new owner could rent.

As for Ms. Sulahian’s future, she said last summer she was selling the business with mixed emotions.

“Working is good for you. It makes my head feel totally engaged,” she said. “I take one day at a time and look forward to the fun that is still out there.”