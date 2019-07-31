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Promise made, promise kept

By Reporter Staff

SUSAN CAREY DEMPSEY PHOTO Work began Wednesday morning on renovating the North Ferry building at the dock on Shelter Island .

When North Ferry officials announced their intent to schedule a morning boat leaving Shelter Island at 5 a.m. weekdays, a questioner wanted to know when the small building at the edge of a North Ferry dock would get a facelift.

Heights Property Owners Corporation Executive Director Stella Lagudis said plans were underway and the building would soon get a new roof and undergo exterior and interior improvements. Work started on the project on Wednesday and the roof should only take a single day. The other work is likely to start in September, as ferry company officials line up a crew that can do the job, Ms. Lagudis said.

 