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Around the Island

Confirmed anew

By Reporter Staff

SHELTER ISLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH PHOTO The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church celebrated Confirmation on Sunday, June 9. Officiated by Reverend Robert Griffin, the congregation and families welcomed four new children as they crossed over to being active members in the church. From  left, Harrison Alan Weslek, Lauren Marie Gibbs, Elsie Mae Brigham and Alfred Lawson Brigham Jr.