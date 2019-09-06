Shelter Island By the Numbers

5:10

Time ferries could leave Shelter Island every weekday morning if there are enough riders to connect with the 5:25 Long Island Rail Road train from Greenport

3

Major recipients of funds from the Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk this year are the Shelter Island Community Fund, East End Hospice and Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, with numerous organizations raising funds

2-1

Record for the Shelter Island Bucks through three games

5

Members of the Community Housing Board will tackle work for the foreseeable future, a cutback from seven in order to reduce the number needed for a quorum

63

Porgies police reported taken by a fisherman when the law allows only 30

500

Feet from shore in Dering Harbor where boats are restricted from mooring, which hasn’t been enforced, according to former Mayor Tim Hogue