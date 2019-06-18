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A family celebration

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JUDY CARD PHOTO At left, James Read III, the son of Denise and Police Chief Jim Read, was sworn in to the department by Supervisor Gary Gerth at the June 14 Town Board meeting, with a proud Chief Read looking on. At right, Ms. Read struggles a bit to pins on the young officer’s badge, but came tough with flying colors. Congratulations to all.
Ms. Read struggles a bit to pin on the young officer’s badge, but came through with flying colors. Congratulations to all.