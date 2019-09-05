What’s happening around the Island

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

KID CHEFS

Kids in grades K to 5 can be a sous chef for a day at the Shelter Island Youth Center and make strawberry butter with Bethany Ortmann from on Friday, May 10, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Youth Center, where parents can pick them up. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

A DOGWOOD AFTERNOON

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon to experience blooming dogwoods, a view of Bass Creek and hike from the Manor House along the lower green trail. (631) 749-1001.

CELEBRATE MOM

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a Mother’s Day tea party on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Dress up in your fanciest and silliest outfits. Come and celebrate someone special in your life with stories, crafts, activities and of course, tea.

NEXT WEEK

PERLMAN CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. with violinist Hannah Tarley at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: (212)877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

BIRDS AND BREAKFAST

Mashomack Preserve offers Birds and Breakfast, its annual birdwatch, on Sunday, May 19, from 6 to 10 a.m. Featuring a guided walk and breakfast in the Manor House. Admission: $35. 631-749-1001.

COMING UP

CHURCH YARD SALE

The Annual Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Yard Sale is on May 25 of Memorial Day Weekend from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Donations are appreciated and accepted from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24. Clean, unwanted items from your home, cellar, garage and sheds are welcome. We are accepting cookbooks and small furniture items also. No electronics, exercise equipment or bedding. (631) 749-0805.

GOLF BENEFIT

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 17, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. For more information, contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or aaffinito@picotte.com.

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under.

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Richie Surozenski has been named citizen of the year by the Shelter Island Lions Club. The Lions’ 2019 Citizenship Award Dinner will take place Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Admission is $45 per person and tickets are available at the Shelter Island Library. (631) 209-7452, dinner@shelterislandlions.org, shelterislandlions.org.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Great Decisions at the Shelter Island Library kicks off on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. with “Global Migration” as its first session. Today, no countries have open borders. Every state in today’s global system has its own laws and policies about who is permitted to cross its borders, and how they will do so. Who determines whether someone is a refugee or a migrant? How have different countries, including the United States, reacted to migration? How effective are the international laws, policies and organizations that have evolved to assist and protect refugees and migrants? Kirk Ressler will again moderate this season’s series of discussions. Details: Jocelyn Ozolins: jozolins@silibrary.org.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at merpag@msn.com or (631) 433-1504.

PLEIN AIR

5th Annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling. $100 per person includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls. It is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, age 18+ and all skill levels are welcome. To reserve your space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, (check made out to the Foundation) P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965-0524. E mail Linda at seapulse@optonline.net for more info.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FREE FILMS

On Saturday, May 11, the Manhattan Film Institute presents free film screenings of “Ratatouille” (PG) at 6:30 p.m. and “Dog Day Afternoon” (R) at 7 p.m. at the Greenport Theater.