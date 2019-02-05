What’s happening around the Island

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

DAY OF PRAYER

The American Legion Post/Youth Center on Thursday evening, May 2 at 7 p.m. is being organized by Rev. Thomas Charls (who is retired and no longer has a church here, but organizes this annual event). It is coordinated with the 62nd Annual National Day of Prayer. Any questions, Rev. Charls can be reached at (631) 599-3711.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Mashomack Preserve is offering a volunteer orientation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Visitors Center. Volunteers for the Center are needed and training is provided. (631) 749-1001.

INTRO TO STAINED GLASS

Create original stained glass art on Wednesday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in an intro to stained glass class with Lorraine Pepper, glass artist and owner of Sag Harbor Glass. Participants will learn the skills needed to cut a design out of glass, foil glass pieces with copper foil and assemble their project by soldering it together at the Shelter Island Legion Hall. Each participant will create a piece approximately 7” x 7” with 10-12 pieces of cut glass. No experience necessary, all materials provided. Considering the duration of this workshop, a light snack of bagels and coffee is included. For ages 18 and up. Admission: $60. Contact Bethany Ortmann for details at (631) 749-0309.

NEXT WEEK

KID CHEFS

Kids in grades K to 5 can be sous chefs for a day at the Shelter Island Youth Center and make strawberry butter with Bethany Ortmann from on Friday, May 10, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Youth Center on the Recreation Bus. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

A DOGWOOD AFTERNOON

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon to experience blooming dogwoods, a view of Bass Creek and hike from the Manor House along the lower green trail. (631) 749-1001.

COMING UP

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under.

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Richie Surozenski has been named citizen of the year by the Shelter Island Lions Club. The Lions’ 2019 Citizenship Award Dinner will take place Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Admission is $45 per person and tickets are available at the Shelter Island Library. (631) 209-7452, dinner@shelterislandlions.org, shelterislandlions.org.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Great Decisions at the Shelter Island Library kicks off on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. with “Global Migration” as its first session. Today, no countries have open borders. Every state in today’s global system has its own laws and policies about who is permitted to cross its borders, and how they will do so. Who determines whether someone is a refugee or a migrant? How have different countries, including the United States, reacted to migration? How effective are the international laws, policies and organizations that have evolved to assist and protect refugees and migrants? Kirk Ressler will again moderate this season’s series of discussions. Details: Jocelyn Ozolins: jozolins@silibrary.org.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at merpag@msn.com or (631) 433-1504.

PLEIN AIR

5th Annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling. $100 per person includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls It is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, age 18+ and all skill levels are welcome. To reserve your space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, (check made out to the Foundation) P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965-0524. E mail Linda at seapulse@optonline.net for more info.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FREE FILMS

On Saturday, May 4, the Manhattan Film Institute presents free film screenings of “Shaun the Sheep” (PG) at 6:30 p.m. and “Lost in Translation” (R) at 7 p.m. at the Greenport Theater.