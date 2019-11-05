What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches had it right about last week’s photo (see below), writing that “it’s the fountain in the pond as you drive into Westmoreland Farms.”

Cathleen Parsons called in with the correct answer and Gary Weems emailed us to say “it’s a water fountain.”

Right, Gary.

Richard Loper used our Facebook page to log in correctly and Karen Brush emailed us to say that the fountain, “in addition to being pretty, keeps the pond scum down.”

Who knew?