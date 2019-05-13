Tree tour reveals nature’s blessings

Mashomack Preserve’s Big and Odd Tree Tour on March 30 offered nature lovers a rare chance to explore the interior areas of the Preserve by truck and hike.

“We had a great afternoon on the Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour at Mashomack. Twenty enthusiastic participants got views of some very tall tulip trees, a huge white oak, a healthy elm tree and a rare, living American Chestnut. We even got to examine some spotted salamander eggs in a hidden kettle pond,” said Cindy Belt.