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Around the Island

Tree tour reveals nature’s blessings

By Reporter Staff

JANE B. KENNEY PHOTO
The over 200-year-old stout-trunked white oak’s sprawling branches dwarfed its admirers.

Mashomack Preserve’s Big and Odd Tree Tour on March 30 offered nature lovers a rare chance to explore the interior areas of the Preserve by truck and hike.

“We had a great afternoon on the Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour at Mashomack. Twenty enthusiastic participants got views of some very tall tulip trees, a huge white oak, a healthy elm tree and a rare, living American Chestnut. We even got to examine some spotted salamander eggs in a hidden kettle pond,” said Cindy Belt. 

CINDY BELT PHOTO
Salamander eggs at spring time.

JUDITH CHRISTUP PHOTO
A walk through the woods to find a hidden kettle pond with salamander eggs and a four-stemmed 100’ tall tulip tree was the highlight of the day for most people.