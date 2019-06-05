Track teams rushing to end of season; Kal Lewis takes first twice in a week

The season has finally begun to wind down, and there was a lot of action over the last two weeks.

On Saturday, April 27, both the Shelter Island boys and girls varsity track teams traveled to the Westhampton Beach Track Invitational, on a blustery, 50-degree day. The boys competed in the morning, the girls in the afternoon.

In the 1,600-meter run, junior Kal Lewis took first place with a time of 4:34.22 minutes, while junior Jonas Kinsey ran 5:12.71 and sophomore Jason Green ran 6:07.29. In the 100-meter dash, sophomore Jalill Carter ran 13.71 seconds.

In the 3,200-meter run, sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 11:59.86. Sophomore Brandon Velasquez threw 34 feet, 3 and 1/2 inches in the shot put.

On Saturday, May 4, Lewis traveled to the very competitive St. Anthony’s Invitational to compete in the 1,600 meter run, pulling off a very impressive victory against solid competition. The Island junior was sitting in a close third-place position in the tight leader pack and out kicked both his competitors in the last 100 meters to come across the finish line first in 4:15.22 minutes, a PR which bests his former school record.

Leading it off for the girls at Westhampton on April 27, junior Emma Gallagher ran the 1,500-meter run in 5:35.30. In the 400-meter dash, freshman Ariana Carter ran 74.32 seconds; freshman Olivia Overstreet ran 83.31; 8th grader Andrea Napoles ran 87.50; and eighth grader Madison Springer ran 88.02.

On Monday, April 29, both teams traveled to the Southold track to compete against Ross. In the sprints, Overstreet took third in the 100-meter dash in 16.0 seconds; freshman Daria Kolmogorova took fourth in 17.4 seconds; and sophomore Jalill Carter ran 12.7 seconds for first place; sophomore Daniel Schulteis and freshman Michael Hand ran 14.1 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Ariana Carter took first in 31.6 seconds; Jalill Carter took first in 26.6; senior Michael Payano ran 27.8 for second; Schulteis took third in 28.7; freshman Pacey Cronin ran 28.7; sophomore Nicholas Mamisashvili ran 29.1; and Hand ran 29.9. In the 400-meter dash, Ariana Carter ran a personal record (“PR”) of 71.3 seconds to take first place; Napoles ran 80.8 to take second; and Springer ran 86.7 to take third.

For the boys, junior Kal Lewis ran the 400 in 52.6 seconds for first place; Mamisashvili ran 65.9 for second; Cronin ran 66.5 for third; and sophomore Jason Green ran 73.4.

In the middle distance and distance events, Napoles took first place in the 800-meter run in 3:18.1 minutes. Gallagher took first place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:53.3 minutes. In the 1,500-meter race walk, Springer took first place in 10:40.7 and Napoles took second in 10:50.1 minutes.

In the jumping events, junior Lyng Coyne long jumped 12 feet, 0 inches and Overstreet jumped 11 feet, 9 inches (PR). In the high jump, Coyne cleared 3 feet, 10 inches for a third place finish and sophomore Luke Lowell-Liszanckie jumped 5 feet, 0 inches for a first place finish. In the throwing events, Green threw 73 feet, 4.5 inches in the discus for a first place finish while Schulteis threw 30 feet, 5 inches in the shot put for a first place finish as well.

The girls finished their day with a 4-by-100 meter relay team of Coyne, Overstreet, Napoles and Ariana Carter taking second in 62.4 seconds.

The boys finished their day with a first place finish in the 4-by-400-meter relay withe the team of Payano, Gulluscio, Kinsey and Lewis.

On Thursday, May 2, the boys competed against Mattituck at Mattituck and the girls competed against Mattituck at Southold. In the sprints, Velasquez ran 29.8 in the 200-meter dash. Lewis ran the 400-meter dash in 52.6 seconds; Cronin 67.2; Ariana Carter 72.1; and 7th grader Hayden Davidson in 80.6. In the 400-meter intermediate hurdles, Kinsey ran 67.7 seconds.

In the middle distance and distance events, Kinsey ran 2:13.8 minutes in the 800-meter run, sophomore Domingo Gil ran 2:19.0 and Napoles ran 3:13.4. In the 1,500-meter run, Napoles ran 6:44.9 for a third place finish, while freshman Daria Kolmogorova and Overstreet ran 7:02.6 (PR) and 7:29.1 (PR). Payano ran the 1,600-meter run for a third place finish as well as the 3,200- meterrun in 12:05 (PR) for a third place finish.

In the jumping events, Lowell-Liszanckie pole vaulted 8 feet, 6 inches (PR) setting a new school record and taking second place. Lowell-Liszanckie also high jumped to a second place finish with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. Overstreet long jumped 11 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

In the throwing events, Velasquez and Schulteis both set new personal records with throws of 35 feet, 8 inches and 32 feet, 7 inches, respectively, taking first and third places.

In the 4-by-100-meter relay, the girls team of Kolmogorova, Overstreet, Napoles and Ariana Carter took second place in 65.2 seconds.

The next and last competition for most of our male and female track athletes will be the East End Classic, hosted by East Hampton High School, on Saturday, May 11. Thereafter, the athletes who qualify for the top 18 athletes in our Division will compete at the Division Championships.

After that, those athletes who make the top 12 county wide will go on to the State Qualifiers which decides who goes on to the State Championships.