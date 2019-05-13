Spring track teams compete in East End Classic

It’s hard to believe, but spring temperatures finally decided to show up at the Shelter Island spring track teams’ last track and field invitational. In what has been a rarity this spring, sunny skies actually accompanied the warm temperatures. Both the varsity boys and girls teams traveled to East Hampton High School to compete in the East End Classic on Saturday, May 11.

The first event was the 400-meter intermediate hurdles. Junior Jonas Kinsey took a third place finish in the varsity open race with a time of 66.18 seconds.

Next was the girls 1,500-meter run where junior Emma Gallagher took fourth place in the open race with a time of 5:29.73 minutes and 8th grader Andrea Napoles ran 6:28.07, a new personal record (PR). In the boys 1,600-meter run, freshman Pacey Cronin took first place in the freshman/ sophomore division in 5:28.77 (PR) and sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz took second in 5:44.40.

In the jumping events, the Indians have expanded their athletic offerings. Freshman Olivia Overstreet long jumped 11 feet, 6 inches to a fifth place finish in the freshman/ sophomore division, while sophomore Jalill Carter long jumped 17 feet, 1/2 inch to a second place finish in the freshman/ sophomore division. Junior Luke Lowell-Liszanckie pole vaulted 8 feet, 6 inches to a fourth place finish and high jumped 5 feet, 3 inches.

In the freshman/ sophomore 400-meter dash, freshman Ariana Carter took second in 70.11 seconds (PR), while Cronin took first in 63.87 and 7th grader Hayden Davidson took second in 1:21.46.

In the freshman/ sophomore 100-meter dash, sophomore Jalill Carter took first place in 12.73 seconds, while junior Alberto Morales and freshman Michael Hand ran 12.99 and 13.99, respectively.

In the freshman/ sophomore 800-meter run, Napoles took sixth place in 3:06.22 minutes (PR).

In the open 800-meter run, senior Michael Payano took first in 2:14.32 (PR) and Morales took third in 2:24.48.

In the freshman/ sophomore 200-meter run, Jalill Carter took third in 26.03 seconds (PR), while sophomore Brandon Velasquez ran 29.44, Hand 29.64 and Davidson 36.91. In the open 200-meter, Morales ran 26.76.

In the freshman/ sophomore 3,200-meter run, sophomore Tyler Gulluscio took second in 12:26.84 and Olinkiewicz took fourth in 13:28.98.

In the throwing events, Velasquez shot put 34 feet, 6 1/2 inches to a first place in the freshman/ sophomore division and sophomore Jason Green threw the discus 67 feet, 7 inches. Green had just finished the Bridgehampton Half- Marathon, his first half, before joining us.

Meanwhile, Kal Lewis competed in the Loucks Games at White Plains High School. In the men’s mile, Lewis ran 4:25.20 minutes taking 16th place out of forty.

The Division Championships are the next level of competition for those athletes who make the top 18 in their respective divisions. Shelter Island competes in Division 3, which is Suffolk County high schools with grade 9 through 11 student populations of less than 800.

Those athletes qualifying will be finalized Thursday, May 16. The Girls Division Championships will be held at Ward Melville on Monday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 22. The Boys Division Championships will be held at Mount Sinai on Tuesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 23.