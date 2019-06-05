Show mom a swinging time Sunday at Goat Hill

All non-member moms can play for free on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12 at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) at Goat Hill. No tee times are needed, just load up the clubs and head to the course (cart fee applies).

Before and after your round, treat mom to a special Mother’s Day Brunch at the Flying Goat clubhouse restaurant where all moms will receive a complimentary mimosa. Call (631)749-5404 for reservations. And not to worry, dads. Your greens fees are also waived on Father’s Day, June 16.

Mad Scramble set for May 18

Though rain postponed the Mad Scramble, it didn’t dampen our plans for long. SICC’s first tournament of the season, which is open to all, now takes place on Saturday, May 18. Shotgun start is 1 p.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes light fare, drink ticket and raffle ticket for an array of great prizes. Cart fees and non-member greens fees must be paid separately. Golfers who sign up will be paired for the two-person team format.

Prizes, generously donated by many Island businesses and organizations, are in store for the first- and second-place teams.

The tournament committee — Ann Beckwith, Julia Best, Gordon Cantley and Mary Fran Gleason — thank The Pridwin and Eagle Deli for becoming 2019 tournament sponsors. Look for the full list of sponsors at the pro shop, next to the tournament sign-up sheet.

Save the dates! SICC hosts two more tournaments this season: Thursday, July 10 and Sunday, September 8. Watch this space and club emails for details.

Hold your next event at Goat Hill

Legionnaires from Post 419 in Amagansett hold their annual golf outing at SICC on Tuesday, June 18 — rain date, June 25. Tee off is 9 a.m.

Call the pro shop at (631)749-0416 or Flying Goat at (631)749-5404 for information about your next group outing.

Shoutouts

SICC member Cathy Kenny earned a much-deserved show of appreciation during the club’s opening membership meeting April 28. Cathy has spent countless hours guiding the SICC board through the proper legal procedures to secure nonprofit status for the club. Her efforts, along with those of Ed Shillingburg, has helped the club pass the first hurdle: New York State has OK’d the club’s application. Federal approval is pending.

Weekly scrambles for men and women

New to the game of golf? Looking for a no-pressure outing where you can meet other golfers? SICC hosts weekly informal scrambles for men and women. Men tee off at 10 a.m. Thursdays and women at 10 a.m. Fridays. No sign-up needed; just come and play.

Pro shop hours

The pro shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cart and golf club rentals and range tokens are available. After Memorial Day, hours are extended to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Compliments of the Goat

If you need a nudge to join Goat Hill, the Flying Goat offers first-time-ever members a complimentary bottle of wine with dinner. Be sure to present your membership card and inform the staff you are a first-time-ever member. Several membership options are available for golf and non-golfing members. Applications are available at the pro shop.