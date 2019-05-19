Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Timothy J. Bohen

Timothy (Tim) J. Bohen of Lakeview Drive died on May 2, 2019 at the East End Hospice’s Kanas inpatient facility from a stroke and complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tullia Limarzi, and his sons, Benjamin Bohen of Brooklyn and Jeremy of Jackson Heights, and their spouses, Peter Dubois and Tara Merdjanoff. His mother, Jeanne Niedjielski of Erie, Pennsylvania, also survives him, as well as two brothers and four sisters.

Born in Erie to second generation Irish-American parents, Tim received a B.A. in liberal arts from St. Bonaventure University in May 1969. Looking for wider horizons, he and Tullia moved to Staten Island later that summer. It was then, his family recalled, that he fell in love with Tom Seaver and the Miracle Mets.

Tim worked his entire career for the State of New York and the City of New York fighting drug addiction and the crime it engenders. He and Tullia retired to Shelter Island in 2003.

On the Island, Tim soon found outlets for his love of Scrabble at the library, and his search for flexibility at Jean Lawless’ Senior Citizens yoga class. He had recently became an avid regular at Rock Steady Boxing, which helps Parkinson’s patients through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum.

A lover of nature, Tim quickly found a niche at the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve as a docent for the visitor center. He also supported the North Fork Audubon Society, Group for the East End, Peconic Land Trust and Slow Food East End.

Tim is remembered by family and friends for his gentle spirit, his patience and generosity, his wide-ranging intelligence and sometimes-goofy sense of humor. He was a believer in the best of humanity and our capacity for peace.

Donations in Tim’s memory may be made to MichaelJFox.org or EEH.org.