Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

On May 12, Elmer N. Garcia of Westhampton Beach was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road and unlicensed operation. His vehicle was seized under Suffolk County law when it was found that the driver had multiple previous convictions for unlicensed driving.

Ricardo F. Flores Juarez of Flushing was ticketed on May 8 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed operation.

Other Reports

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on May 7 and 8; radar enforcement in South Ferry area on May 9, and Menantic area on May 11.

Police participated in the 5th grade D.A.R.E. graduation at the school on May 10.

An officer reported on May 11 completing Suffolk County Police Department rifle training.

On May 12, police advised an individual to stay off a Heights complainant’s property. That day anonymous passing motorists reported a car idling for approximately three hours on a Heights street. Police ascertained that the vehicle belonged to the owner of the residence at that location.

On May 13, police distributed 150 flyers at the North Ferry regarding a reward leading to solving the tree-cutting off Menhaden Lane in 2018.

Animal Incident

A Center complainant reported a dog at large on May 12. Responding officers retrieved the dog and returned it to the owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to four calls for assistance on May 9. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) that day; one did not require transport. On May 11, SIEMS responded to two calls and transported two patients to ELIH.

Alarms

A general fire alarm was activated at a Hay Beach residence on May 7. The owner stated he had accidentally tripped it.

On May 10, a front door and office motion sensor was activated in Dering Harbor. No indication of criminal activity was found.

A fire alarm was activated on the first floor of a Center location on May 12. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) chief was on the scene and determined it was a false alarm.

On May 13, a West Neck fire alarm was activated; it was determined by SIFD at the scene to have been caused by shower steam.