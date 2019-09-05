Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On May 1, Wilmer Guillermo Galarza-Munoz, 25, of Riverhead was stopped on South Ferry Road for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone. Subsequently, he was arrested for 2nd-degree unlicensed operation. He was processed and released on $240 cash bail, issued an appearance ticket and ordered to return to Justice Court at a later date. The vehicle he was driving was impounded under the Suffolk County Seizure Law.

SUMMONSES

Negron Jeffreys of Southold was ticketed on April 30 on North Ferry Road for failure to properly signal and unlicensed operation.

Daniel W. Binder of Shelter Island received a summons on Grand Avenue for having no front license plate on May 2.

Heather D. Thomas of Shirley was ticketed on Grand Avenue May 2 for no inspection.

Cooper W. Donlin of Marietta, Georgia was ticketed on Grand Avenue on May 2 for no license plate lamp.

Douglas A. Velasquez of Greenport received a summons on May 2 on Grand Avenue for having an overweight vehicle and no New York HUT (Highway Use Tax) decal affixed.

Thomas Scorcia of Howard Beach was ticketed on South Ferry Road on May 2 for no inspection.

Mark A. Mullins of Sayville received a summons on May 2 on South Ferry Road for having an inoperable left front head lamp and turn signal and no splash guards.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 29, police provided traffic control for a run for local fallen soldiers.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Cartwright area on April 30; distracted driving enforcement in the Center May 2 and 3.

Officers assisted with traffic control for the Lions cleanup day on May 4. Police officers completed pistol training at the Suffolk County Police Department range on May 6.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A chocolate Labrador was found in the Center with no tags. Using a chip reader and assistance from the animal control officer, the owner was located and the dog returned.

Two dead crows were found in a Center roadway during the May 4 cleanup. Police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department for removal.

A Shorewood caller asked for police assistance to locate a lost dachshund missing for two hours on May 4. The dog was found.

AIDED CASES

In response to a call for assistance on May 6, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported one patient to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On April 30, a caller reported a chirping alarm coming from inside a Ram Island house. Police responded and changed the battery in one carbon monoxide detector and removed a smoke detector in need of a battery.

A motion alarm was activated on May 4 at a Center residence. Police found all windows and doors secure and advised the owner.

On May 4, a fire alarm at a Ram Island residence was activated by burnt food.

A kitchen door alarm was activated at a West Neck residence on May 6. A caretaker on the scene said she had forgotten that the alarm was set before entering.