Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

James Hull, 68, of Shelter Island, was arrested on April 23 and charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree menacing. The defendant was held overnight, arraigned at Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

On April 30, Ismael Rivera-Vargas, 55, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Bateman Road for having an obstructed view and 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released on cash bail of $100 and given an appearance ticket to respond to Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENT

On April 27, Hiram Laguna was operating a vehicle with trailer traveling east on Southwick Lane when the trailer was struck by a Porsche operated by Amy Weinstein exiting a driveway. The Porsche sustained damage to the front of the hood and the license plate bracket was ripped off. The trailer sustained minor damage to the right wheel fender. Damage to the Porsche exceeded $1,000.

SUMMONSES

On April 23, Angel B. Huerta of East Hampton, was stopped on South Ferry Road for failure to signal while passing. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be unlicensed. Since he had a prior conviction for unlicensed operation, his vehicle was seized.

On April 23, Wilber A. Fabian Diaz of Hyattsville, Maryland was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Wendy A. Weickert of Shelter Island was ticketed on April 25 on New York Avenue for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Markus Winter of Shandaken, New York, was ticketed on April 25 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On April 25, Milvia Y. Duarte Velez of Hampton Bays was ticketed on Clinton Avenue for unlicensed operation and not having a clearly visible license plate.

Lara A. Pizzanelli of Sag Harbor was ticketed on April 29 on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a non-hands-free electronic device.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 23, criminal mischief was reported at Shelter Island Country Club after two unknown vehicles caused damage to the 9th tee.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on April 23 and the Center on April 24, distracted driving enforcement in West Neck on April 25, radar enforcement in the Heights on April 27, distracted driving enforcement in the Center on April 27-28, distracted driving enforcement in the Heights April 29 and distracted driving enforcement in the Center the same day.

A police officer assisted the New York State Police in conducting a Driving While Ability Impaired Drugs Task Force in Riverhead on April 27.

The same day, a caller reported guide wires had broken free from a PSEG pole that was slightly leaning over the roadway near second bridge. Police responded and notified PSEG.

Police conducted DARE lesson to the 5th grade class on April 29.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On April 23, a caller reported two loose dogs in the Center; the animal control officer searched but the dogs were gone.

An injured deer was reported on April 25; the officer dispatched the animal and notified Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) to move it.

A Hay Beach caller reported finding a loose dog on April 28; the owner was found and the dog returned prior to police arrival.

A dead raccoon was reported in the Heights on April 28; the animal control officer disposed of it.

A loose dog was reported in the Center on April 28. The officer located the dog and returned it to its owner.

A Center caller reported an injured deer in the road. Upon arrival the deer was in a wooded area off the roadway. SIHD responded and removed it.

A Heights caller reported on April 29 that a car alarm had been going off every 10 minutes since 7 a.m. Police contacted the owner, who stated that the vehicle has electrical issues with the panic feature and has been taking the vehicle to the dealer to fix the problem.

ALARMS

On April 24, a fire was reported with active flames and smoke in the Center. The caller was able to extinguish the fire. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and determined the cause of the fire was from exterior Christmas lights being plugged in.

A residential alarm was set off in Dering Harbor for a master bedroom window on April 26. The responding officer was unable to determine the reason for activation; the ground level appeared secure. The homeowner and caretaker were notified of the findings.

A living room motion alarm was set off in Dering Harbor on April 27. Police searched the interior and found a French door not fully secured, likely caused by high winds.

A burglar alarm was activated at a Menantic residence on April 27. Police contacted the owner, who said she had set the alarm, forgetting that her friend’s dog was in the house.

On April 29 a fire alarm was activated at a Winthrop residence. Upon arrival the SIFD found the alarm was set off by workers producing dust in the area. Chief Anthony Reiter determined the alarm not to be false.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on April 26, 27, 29 and 30. Five patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.