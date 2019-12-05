Public hearing on school budget is Monday night

The Shelter Island Board of Education will hold a formal hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference room to outline the final budget request that will be put to voters on May 21.

It is too late to make changes to the budget proposal, but it will afford residents an opportunity to receive answers to any questions about how the Board of Education arrived at its final request.

The proposed $11.9 million dollars doesn’t pierce the state-mandated tax cap and is up from the current budget of $11.7 million.

The tax levy — the amount to be raised from taxes — is $10.55 million as compared with $10.3 million for the current school year.

The Board of Education expects a 1.9 percent increase with no anticipated change in assessments.

The vote on the budget takes place at the school gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Three Board of Education members are expected to win election unless there’s an unanticipated write-in campaign. The three are incumbent Jason Lones, who was appointed last summer to replace Elizabeth Melichar, who moved from Shelter Island; John Klupka Sr., an Island resident who once served on the Garden City Board of Education; and Katharine Rossi-Snook, an Island resident who comes from a long line of family members who have had careers in education.

j.lane@sireporter.com