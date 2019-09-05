Mother’s Day fun on the Island

SUSAN CAREY DEMPSEY PHOTO Marie Eiffel's Market will be offering endive reset pastries as an alternative to flowers on Mother's Day.

Lots of Island restaurants and shops will be open in time for Mother’s Day. Here’s a selection of special features being planned to honor Mom on her day. Restaurant reservations are advisable.

Marie Eiffel’s Market, (631) 749-0003, will be offering endive rosette pastries as an alternative to flowers. The market also can prepare 18” cakes to order: chocolate, with chocolate mousse and raspberry filling, or vanilla with vanilla mousse filling; berries can be added to the top and custom inscriptions. Marie’s clothing shop in the Heights and the Home Shop in the Center have gifts as well.

18 Bay, (631) 749-0053, will not be open on Sunday but is serving dinner on Saturday for early celebrations.

Flying Goat, (631) 749-5404, will serve moms a complimentary mimosa at brunch. Also, non-member moms play Goat Hill for free on Mother’s Day. Cart fee applies.

Isola, (631) 749-9036, will be open Sunday for the first time on Mother’s Day and open seven days a week thereafter.

Kyle’s, (631) 749-0579, specializes in brunch and will be serving from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Osprey Bar & Lounge, (631) 749-5659, at the Shelter Island House, will serve a traditional Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Ram’s Head Inn, (631) 749-0811 will be serving Mother’s Day Brunch from 11:30a.m. – 2 p.m. The restaurant will be open for meals until 7 p.m.

SALT, (631) 749-5535, will feature a Mother’s Day Taste of Lobster menu: Choose from crispy spicy lobster roll, lobster croquettes, bisque, risotto, Croque Monsieur and Lobster “BPT,” an open-faced sandwich of butter poached lobster claws. Mother’s Day hours: Open for lunch at noon, Dinner at 5 p.m.

Vine Street Café, (631) 749-3210 will be serving Brunch on Mother’s Day 12-3 p.m. Open for dinner at 5 p.m.

GIFTS

Mary Lou Eichhorn at Cornucopia, (631) 749-0171, always has a good selection of cards and gifts, many of them handmade. Stop in to see what special gifts she can suggest.

Becky Smith at Shelter Island Florist, (631) 749-2264, has beautiful orchids and other plants, which she recommends, rather than cut flowers, to provide more lasting enjoyment. A novel idea is to buy Mom a gift certificate to choose her own flowers or plants when she wants. Becky will make an attractive presentation for a gift certificate, perhaps a single rose in a bud vase to go with it.

If your mother has a favorite author, you might find the perfect gift at Black Cat Books, (631) 725-8654, in the Center.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, (631) 749-0445, carries unique Shelter Island garb and gifts, as well as skin lotions, candles and toiletries.

Bliss’ Department Store, (631) 749-0041, on Bridge Street has a full selection of Shelter Island-themed clothing, glassware and gifts.

Bombora Surf, (631) 749-9092, is open Saturdays. Here you’ll find beachwear, skateboards, electric bikes and surfboards for more adventuresome moms.

You may find a gift for moms who like fishing or water sports at Jack’s Marine, (631) 749-0114.

Shelter Island Wine and Spirits, (631) 749-0305, also on Bridge Street, can help you pick out a bottle of wine or bubbly.

Also try White Oak Gardens, (631) 749-5814, or Grady Riley Garden Center, (631) 749-5575, for plants or a special tree in her honor.