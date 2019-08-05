JV baseball boys battle Whalers at home

COURTESY PHOTO

The junior varsity baseball team were defeated 10-5 by the Pierson Whalers at home on Monday.

The Indians started strong, with Lucas Quigley-Dunning holding the Whalers scoreless until the top of the 5th inning.

A quick first inning left both teams scoreless on the first truly hot and sunny day all season. A Whalers hitter cracked a grounder down the first base line that was fielded by Ben Waife, who tagged the runner out. A strike out was followed by a pop up caught by Waife and then the Indians were at bat.

Quigley-Dunning walked and stole second, followed by a solid single to center by Nick Young sending Quigley-Dunning to the third. Dan Martin stepped into the box and faked a bunt that initiated a passed ball and Quigley-Dunning came home for the first run of the game.

Young was called out at third for not adhering to the new collision rule, according to the umpire. Coach Peter Miedema and Coach Mike Dunning hotly contested the call at the end of the inning.

“That’s not the spirit of the rule — it’s meant to avoid collision,” Coach Miedema was heard saying.

In the bottom of the 3rd Sebastian Quigley-Dunning walked, followed by a ground out by Waife, advancing Sebastian to second. Henry Binder hit a solid line drive single through short, sending Sebastian to third.

Matt Straus took one off the foot, but neither umpire saw it, sending Coach Miedema storming back to make the case. But a bases-clearing double by Nico Seddio and a Lucas Quigley-Dunning double sent Nico home, ended the inning 4-0 Indians.

After a four-inning shutout, Lucas Quigley-Dunning gave up a single with the bases loaded and the Whalers were finally on the board. A dropped fly ball brought in another. Quigley-Dunning had reached his pitch count and Nick Young came in to relieve.

A bases-clearing double by the Whalers gave them just the juice they needed and the inning ended with the Whalers on top 5-4. The bottom of the 5th brought some hope when Binder walked and stole second, followed by Nico Seddio making it to first on a passed ball. Matt Straus singled, sending Binder home and the game entered the 6th inning with the score tied at 5.

But the Indians saw no more runs this sunny day while the Whalers racked up five more in the top of the 6th. A quick up and down for both teams in the 7th and the win went to Pierson.

In the final season matchup against Greenport last week, the Indians won 10-3, bringing their record for the season to 7 and 4.