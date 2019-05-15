Justice Court reports

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Shelter Island Justice Hall in the Center.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 6, 2019, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Edgar O. Anaya of East Marion, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Luis P. Aucapina Tigre of Baltimore, Maryland, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Graeme A. Baker of Orient, to unlicensed operation, fined $207 plus $93 and a parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Lino C. Barros of East Hampton, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Michael C. Conrader of New York City, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Jairo O. Diaz Romero of Greenport, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Jose J. Hernandez-Molina of Shelter Island, to unlicensed driving, fined $107 plus $93 and no safety glass, fined $37 plus $63.

Kristin M. Kehrberg of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Julio Lucero of Patchogue, to unlicensed driving, fined $107 plus $93.

Maria T. Maier of Westport, Connecticut, to aggravated driving while intoxicated, sentenced to a six month license revoke, 12-month ignition interlock device and 12-month conditional discharge.

Carlos Nava Moreno of Shelter Island, to a license plate violation, fined $25 plus $93.

Rudy Sanic-Morales of Westhampton, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Marian R. Teodoru of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Nicholas J. Zoumas of Sag Harbor, to inadequate headlights, fined $87 plus $63.

A bench warrant was issued for Scott G. Sivco of Shelter Island on a charge of 3rd-degree menacing. He was previously deemed a scofflaw on traffic violations.

The case of John C. Sullivan of Bronxville on two charges each of aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child was dismissed to a Suffolk County indictment.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was Carl E. Runyon of Hampton Bays.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and six at the request of the court.