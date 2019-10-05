Jazz/bluegrass fusion comes to the Manor

COURTESY PHOTO Sam Reider and the Human Hands will bring jazz and bluegrass fusion music to the Manor on Saturday, May 11.

Sam Reider and the Human Hands will bring jazz and bluegrass fusion music to Shelter Island with two shows on Saturday, May 11, at 6 and 8 pm. in Sylvester Manor’s Music Room.

The shows are the third edition of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 2019 concert series.

The Human Hands is an ensemble of talented musicians based in Brooklyn, led by composer, accordionist and pianist Sam Reider. Since the release of their debut album “Too Hot to Sleep” in early 2018, the band has appeared at major festivals throughout the U.S., performed live on the BBC and completed a 10-day tour of the UK. Their 2019 season includes headline performances at the Savannah Music Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center and at the Manor.

This band includes Alex Hargreaves on violin, Eddie Barbash on saxophone, Dominic Leslie on mandolin, Grant Gordy on guitar and Dave Speranza on bass.

Tickets for Sam Reider & The Human Hands are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. This is a limited-seating event, so buying tickets early is recommended. Visit sylvestermanor.org/music to purchase tickets or call the Manor at (631) 749-0626.