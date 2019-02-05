Island summer fun!

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

With a three-month long school break on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to look into summer fun for the kids. Shelter Island Recreation youth summer programs are now open for registration.

SUMMER LEARNING

Kids who attend the Recreation Department (RD) programs that take place at the school can also participate in Leap Into Learning (LIL), a summer school program offered by the Shelter Island School District for grades K to 8. LIL runs Monday through Thursday, July 1 through July 25, from 9 to 11 a.m.

LIL is currently pending budget approval. All enrolled students will receive instruction for 60 minutes in English language arts, and 45 minutes in mathematics. This program is designed to provide academic support to struggling students, as well as to enhance and enrich students of all ability levels.

The program is free for full-time Shelter Island residents and $150 per non-resident student.

To register, contact Jennifer Rylott at jennifer.rylott@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or 631-749-0302 ext. 143.

An RD aide will walk LIL students to the following three programs, so parents/guardians do not need to be present. Don’t forget to bring a lunch!

ARTS, THEATER & FOODIE FUN

A Ticket to Broadway!

Students will use props, design costumes, learn the art of stage makeup and choreography! This is a time for kids to show off theatrical skills. No experience necessary!

Location: Shelter Island School Auditorium.

Grades: Entering K to 6.

Instructors: Bethany Ortmann & SIR staff.

Dates: Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July 11.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fee: $90 per resident; $180 non-resident.

Summer Sous Chefs

Kids will create edible summer favorites. Did you know that kids who help prepare their own food (even veggies) are more likely to actually eat them? Whether you have a picky or adventurous eater or just a mini sous chef who loves to chop and stir, this program is for them.

Location: Shelter Island School

Grades: Entering K to 6.

Instructors: Bethany Ortmann and SIR staff.

Dates: Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fee: $90 per resident; $180 non-resident.

Shelter Island Junior Artists

A fun-filled studio art class. Children will have the opportunity to explore multiple mediums and techniques while creating unique pieces of art.

Location: Shelter Island School.

Grades: Entering K to 6.

Instructors: Bethany Ortmann and SIR Staff.

Dates: Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fee: $90 per resident; $180 non-resident.

FOR THE JOCKS

Brooks Sales Basketball Clinic

Brooks Sales is a former Villanova team captain who played professional basketball in Europe for a decade. Returning to Shelter Island for his fourth year, Coach Sales is dedicated to helping student athletes achieve their highest potential both on and off the court.

His primary goal is to use basketball as a vehicle to motivate and develop students athletically, refine fundamental basketball skills and enhance their skill set.

For this six-week program to run, at least 10 students must register.

Cartoon basketball

Location: Shelter Island Gym.

Grades: Entering 5 to 12.

Instructor: Brooks Sales.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays, July 4 through August 8.

Grades 5 to 8: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Grades 9 to 12: 5 to 7 p.m.

Fee: $290 per student.

Colonial Multi-Sport Program

Colonial Sports presents a two-week, multi-sport program. Participants will receive instruction in each sport and experience the sport in a realistic game situation. All activities will take place in an atmosphere which promotes good sportsmanship, teamwork and most of all fun!

Sign up for one week or both. Pack a bagged lunch.

Location: Fiske Field. Youth Center, if raining.

Grades: Entering K to 6.

Instructors: Colonial Sports staff.

Session 1: Monday, August 5 to Thursday, August 8.

Session 2: Monday, August 12 to Thursday August 15.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fee: $200 per week, per resident; $300 non-resident.

Volleyball Open Gym

Volleyball open gym helps kids learn new skills, practice and play some games. All are welcome.

Location: Shelter Island School gym.

Grades: Entering 7 to 12.

Instructor: Cindy Belt

Dates: Tuesdays, July 2 to August 13.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Fee: Free.

No registration needed; parents/guardians must sign a release form.

Community Summer Tennis

Join Moussa Drame’s team and have fun while learning tennis. Classes are set up to accommodate players of all skill levels. Payment must be received within 10 days of registration to hold a spot.

Location: Shelter Island School tennis courts off Duvall Road.

Instructors: Moussa Drame and staff.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 2 to August 15.

Grades 5 & 6: 9 to 10 a.m.

Grades 3 & 4: 10 to 11 a.m.

Grades 1 & 2: 11 a.m. to noon

Grades 7 to 10: 6 to 7 p.m.

Ages 16 and over: 7 to 8 p.m.

Fees: Entering grade 1 to 6, $150 per student; all others $180.

Challenger British Soccer — First Kicks

An innovative program, created by childcare specialists, introduces children to the very basic skills of soccer in a fun, progressive and caring manner. First Kicks activities will include running, turning, stopping, jumping, kicking, throwing and catching. The program aims to improve balance, agility, coordination, social skills and cognitive ability. Parental involvement is welcomed.

Location: Fiske Field.

Instructors: Challenger Sports staff.

Ages: 3 to 5.

Dates: Monday, August 19 to Thursday, August 23.

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Fees: $90 per child

Register: challengersports.com.

Challenger British Soccer

This is Challenger’s most popular program and features individual skill development, core techniques, one-on-one skills, freestyle soccer, small-sided games and a Camp World Cup. Kids will also spend time learning about respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and leadership. Suitable for all skill levels.

Location: Fiske Field.

Instructors: Challenger Sports staff.

Dates: Monday, August 19 to Thursday, August 23.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon.

Fees: $138 per child; $10 late fee for registration after August 9.

Register: challengersports.com.

WET AND WILD

Swim Lessons

Level I: Intro to the water, ages 4 and up (6 students per class max).

Level II: Working on independent floating, beginner strokes (8 max).

Level III: Developing basic strokes (max 10).

Level IV: Working on additional strokes and endurance (max 10).

Location: Wades Beach.

Ages: 4 and up.

Instructor: Nell Lowell.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 8 through August 2. Tentative, dates and times will be confirmed by email.

Level I: 2 to 2:25 p.m.

Level II: 2:30 to 2:55 p.m.

Level III: 3 to 3:25 p.m.

Level IV: 3:30 to 3:55 p.m.

Fee: $75 per resident student ($85 non-resident).

Kayaking at Mashomack

Mashomack Preserve and Shelter Island Recreation Department have come together to offer a day of kayaking. Sign up early to reserve your spot; 12 children maximum.

Location: Meet at Mashomack Visitors Center.

Grades: Entering 6 to 12.

Instructors: Bethany Ortmann and Cindy Belt.

Date: Wednesday, August 14; rain date August 15.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Fee: $45, includes equipment.

For more information about the programs, contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at 631) 749-0309 or bortmann@shelterislandtown.us.