Island Cleanup Day is tomorrow

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The second annual Shelter Island Cleanup Day hosted by the Shelter Island Lions Club returns Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Sign up now to help the Shelter Island Lions Club clean up the roadsides on Shelter Island.

In a press release, the Lions urged Islanders to participate: “Last year with your support we had a great turnout from almost every aspect of the Shelter Island community and Club members for the first Shelter Island Cleanup Day. We are looking for your support again this year and asking each of you to reach out to any community group or person who could help with this endeavor.”

The plan is to meet at the Center Fire Department on Saturday, May 4, at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and bagels, a safety discussion and equipment and section assignments. Groups will be sent out at 10 a.m. to 11 sections of the Island. Each group will be supported by a Lions Club leader and a safety officer from the police or fire departments or EMS. After a few hours all will return to the Cener Firehouse with their garbage. A free community BBQ will follow.

To register visit Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org. Just select the particular section that you’d like to help clean up, enter your name, phone, email and the number of friends you can bring along and push the “register” button. You will then receive an emailed confirmation of your selection.

High-visibility vests, gloves, and bags will be provided. We suggest you bring along a reusable water bottle and some bug/tick repellent.