Island calendar: May 16, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Intercambio: Learn Spanish and English at the Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with conversations in both languages, not a class. Light refreshments served. Free.

EMS day: National EMS Week runs from May 19 to 26 and Shelter Island Town is offering an EMS open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor local EMS professionals and promote awareness of their everyday services to the public. It is an opportunity to educate the public on emergency technique awareness, safe driving rules and other safety topics. Located at at the EMS Headquarters, #18 Manwaring Road. Annmarie can be contacted at: aseddio@shelterislandtown.us.

Dodgeball: The dodgeball tournament to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center takes place at noon at the Shelter Island School gym. Contact: Kelly Surerus, (646) 957-5787, kellysurerus@gmail.com.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series at 5 p.m. with violinist Hannah Tarley at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Rise & shine: Mashomack Preserve offers Birds and Breakfast, its annual birdwatch, from 6 to 10 a.m. Featuring a guided walk and breakfast in the Manor House. Admission: $35. (631) 749-1001.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Kid fun: Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Tracks!” to look for animal tracks from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Haul seine: Visit Mashomack Preserve to celebrate summer on the Manor House lawn from 4 to 7 p.m. Learn about wildlife and help haul a 300’ haul seine (fishing net). (631) 749-1001.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Kid fun: Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Prowling for Owls” to learn about owls and have a snack from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

Great Decisions: “Global Migration” kicks off the 2019 season of Great Decisions at the Library at 5:30 p.m. Moderated by Kirk Ressler. Details: Jocelyn Ozolins: jozolins@silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Friday Night Dialogues: John DiLeo: A Hollywood Double Feature at the Library at 7 p.m. features the author returning for an evening of Hollywood fun. Mr. DiLeo will talk about Bloopers, Secrets and Surprises From Hollywood’s Golden Age and Great Performances You Should Remember But Probably Don’t. Featuring classic movie clips and memories.

PMP Concert: Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment featuring works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Register: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Alejandra Sandoval, top prizewinner at XXIV National Opera Competition in Mexico. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. alejandrasandoval.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

Preschool benefit: The Forest to Table dinner to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at KKs the Farm, 59945 Main Road, Southold. Tickets are $150 and are available at shelterislandpreschool.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Kid fun: Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Living Log” to turn over logs, see what’s under them and have a snack from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program presents its Tutti Suonare (everyone plays) concert at the Clark Arts Center at 7 p.m. Featuring the faculty performing chamber music masterworks with the young artists as Patrick Romano conducts and a choral finale followed by a festive reception. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Kid fun: Kids in grades K to 5 can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at the Shelter Island Youth Center and make make ice cream with Bethany Ortmann from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty lead Chamber Music Master Class concert at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Featuring artist-faculty leading the classes. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Preschool registration: The Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center registration is open from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Preschool. Meet the teachers and see the classrooms. The Preschool is accepting students turning 2 by December 1 through age 4. shelterisland preschool.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty lead Chamber Music Master Class concert at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Featuring artist-faculty leading the classes. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 20: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

June 8: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

June 10: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

June 11: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

June 24: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.