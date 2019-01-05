Hooves, hooks, slices and sombreros — news from Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club's clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The weekend promises to be a lively one at Goat Hill.

The clubhouse of The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) at Goat Hill will be packed with patrons on Saturday, May 4 to watch the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Race time is 6:50 p.m. Horses to watch, according to todaysracingdigest.com handicapper Jarrod Horak: Omaha Beach (“the speedster”), Improbable (“the stalker”) and Tacitus (“the closer”). Place your bets, don your derby bonnet and head to the Flying Goat.

The person with the most creative hat wins a prize.

The SICC hosts its first tournament of the season — a two-person “Mad Scramble” — scheduled for Sunday, May 5, has been postponed due to the forecasted inclement weather. The new date is Saturday, May 18 with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Shotgun start is 1 p.m. The tournament is open to all and slots are still available. Entry fee is $20, which includes light fare, drink ticket and raffle ticket for prizes. Cart fees and non-member greens fees must be paid separately.

Can’t join us for the Mad Scramble? Future tournaments take place on July 10 and September 8. Watch this space and club emails for details.

This week the SICC Tournament Committee adds Anna’s Salon, Shelter Island Florist, The Islander, Jack’s Marine, SALT, Piesano’s and White Oak Farm and Gardens to the growing list of generous sponsors that have donated prizes for SICC’s 2019 tournament season.

May 5 also marks Cinco de Mayo, and the Flying Goat is celebrating Mexican-American culture with a special “South of the Border” menu. A complimentary sangria is available for all diners but you must make a reservation. Remember: All SICC members receive a 10% discount on food and beverages.

Coming up

Non-member moms play for free on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12. The cart fee still applies. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day Brunch featuring a complimentary mimosa for mom at the Flying Goat. For reservations, call (631)749-5404.

Weekly men’s scramble

A weekly Thursday morning scramble for men is under way. Come alone, bring a neighbor and set up foursomes as you like. Open to members and non-members of all ages and abilities. Tee off is 10 a.m.

Pro shop hours

The pro shop is staffed every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in May. After Memorial Day, the hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cart and golf club rentals and range tokens are available. The pro shop also offers SICC apparel and golf merchandise.

Shoutouts

Can’t help but notice how good the greens and fairways look this season. Sure, lots of rain helps, but it also takes a lot of hard work from our grounds crew — Brian Lechmanski and Teddy Grant — to keep the course shipshape. Thanks, too, to the many members who made donations for grass seed and those who renewed their hole sponsorships. Shelter Island Highway Department’s Nicholas Ryan and Jimmy Lenzer deserve shoutouts for always going the extra mile for the club, as does Louise O’Regan Clark for her help updating the club’s brochure.

What the heck is a kopje?

It’s a small, usually rocky hill and a fitting name for Goat Hill’s intimidating, blind fourth hole. Last week, readers were challenged to recall the hole’s original name, and Bob Mullins gave the correct response. Well done.

2019, a very good year to join SICC

If you need a nudge to join Goat Hill, the Flying Goat will treat first-time-ever members to a complimentary bottle of wine with dinner. Be sure to present your member card and inform the staff you are a first-time-ever member.

SICC offers the most affordable golf or house memberships on the East End. By joining Goat Hill you support a unique piece of Shelter Island history dating back to 1901. The course and clubhouse are owned by the Town of Shelter Island and a group of volunteers oversees daily course operations. Several membership options are available, including a 10 percent discount for all Shelter Island first-responders. Applications are available at the pro shop.

Throwing a charity event?

SICC and the Flying Goat make perfect partners for your next group golf outing, charity event, family reunion or get-together. Call the pro shop at (631)749-0416 or Flying Goat at (631)749-5404.