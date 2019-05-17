Friday Night at the Library: Guided by the heavens

Courtesy photo

BY LINDA KRAUS

“The stars, planets, and moon assist in our primal need to make a connection. Man has long used the sky to assist him in this basic desire to find his way home.” — David Berson.

David Berson, captain of the Greenport-based electric launch the Glory, has written “Celestial Navigation: A Practical Guide to Knowing Where You Are.”

On May 17, at 7 p.m., Mr. Berson will discuss this centuries-old technique of celestial navigation — the art of using the sextant ­— at the Shelter Island Public Library.

The sextant is a tool that aids in the calculation of exactly where we are in relation to celestial objects. In a review of “Celestial Navigation,” Captain Eben Whitcomb comments “David Berson has done us a great service in creating a step-by-step procedure that is simple, straightforward and easy to learn.”

According to Mr. Berson, “Celestial navigation opened up the world of the night sky, the movements of celestial objects and a greater respect for previous generations who spent their lives attempting to unravel the mysteries of the universe. Even though celestial navigation will not make you richer, smarter or a better person, it may possibly scratch an intellectual itch that you weren’t even aware of while yielding great satisfaction and a greater understanding of the universe we inhabit.” He thoughtfully states, “The order of the sky helps us in the disorder and chaos in our lives.”

Mr. Berson, who has been operating and sailing power vessels for more than 25 years, is a contributing editor to Ocean Navigator Magazine. He challenges readers monthly with a celestial navigation problem weaving together historical facts and seafaring stories. Mr. Berson was also the chantey man at the South Street Seaport Museum and has been known to sing a song or two.

Mr. Berson proudly speaks of his other passion, the Glory. This year, the Glory celebrates its 16th year as the first zero-emissions tour boat certified by the United States Coast Guard in all of New York.

The Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue program is proud to welcome David Berson on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. Come join us at the library’s community room as we navigate the heavens. This program is free; however, donations are always appreciated.

Up Next: On Friday, May 31, author John DiLeo returns for a special evening of Hollywood fun.