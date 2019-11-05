Islanders aid the food pantry

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO

American Legion Mitchell Post #281 members, Sergeant-at-Arms Fred Ogar (left) and Finance Officer Richard O’Halloran (right) presented a check to Carrie Wood, new coordinator of the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

The $1,000 donation to the Pantry is from the Our Lady of the Isle’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner held in March.

Mr. Ogar and his crew of Legion Members, with help from Legion Auxiliary, church parishoners and students, prepared, decorated and served the dinner. The Food Pantry is a volunteer effort, funded entirely by donations.

It is housed in space donated to the community by the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and has an open door policy, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.