Earth science at Mashomack

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTO From left, Luca Martinez, Jalill Carter, Hayden Rylott, Ben Waife, Mrs. Taylor, Bella Springer, Elijah Davidson, Noah Topliff, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Angelina Rice, Madigan Teodoru, Andrea Napoles, Cassandra Espinoza, Kathy Ramos Nieves, Ariana Carter and Lily Page.

Under the direction of the Nature Conservancy’s Cindy Belt and Shelter Island teacher Carolyn Taylor, Shelter Island School’s earth science class had a fantastic day completing a field lab at Mashomack last month. Skills included map and chart reading, orienting with compasses to find a “pregnant tree,” a glacial erratic, a glacier re-enactment, observing soil horizons and reviewing types of rocks.