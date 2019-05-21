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Education

School budget passes with ease; 3 elected to Board of Education

By Julie Lane

 

JULIE LANE PHOTO
Outgoing Superintendent Christine Finn looks on as John Klupka Sr. took the oath of office Tuesday night. He immediately takes the seat that belonged to Elizabeth Melichar and will have to run again next May if he chooses to remain on the Board of Education. The other two Board of Education members — Jason Lones and Katharine Rossi-Snook won full three-year terms and will be sworn in at the reorganization meeting in July.

Shelter Island voters approved the 2019-20 School District budget of $11.9 million by a comfortable margin.

The vote was 261 in favor of the proposition and 61 opposed.

Jason Lones and Katharine Rossi-Snook were elected to full three-year terms on the Board of Education while  John Klupka Sr. will fill the remaining one-year of Elizabeth Melichar’s term.

The voting breakdown:

Jason Lones 248 votes

Katharine Rossi-Snook 224 votes

John Klupka Sr. 182 votes

A full story on the vote will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

j.lane@sireporter.com