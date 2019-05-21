School budget passes with ease; 3 elected to Board of Education
Shelter Island voters approved the 2019-20 School District budget of $11.9 million by a comfortable margin.
The vote was 261 in favor of the proposition and 61 opposed.
Jason Lones and Katharine Rossi-Snook were elected to full three-year terms on the Board of Education while John Klupka Sr. will fill the remaining one-year of Elizabeth Melichar’s term.
The voting breakdown:
Jason Lones 248 votes
Katharine Rossi-Snook 224 votes
John Klupka Sr. 182 votes
A full story on the vote will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.