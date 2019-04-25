What’s happening around the Island

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the Community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved nobleman who spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion.

JANE EYRE

On Saturday, April 27, the Library’s Classics Book Club will discuss “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte at 11 a.m. at the Library.

FUTURISTIC FORESTS

Mashomack Preserve presents “Futuristic Forests,” which focuses on changing climates and changing trees on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. (631) 749-4219.

BLOOMERS TO BANNERS

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “The Suffrage Movement: Bloomers to Banners and How Women Finally Won” with Colleen Janz on Saturday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Haven’s House Museum. Ms. Janz will discuss how dress reform, transportation reform, the creation of breakfast cereal and the ability for women to congregate from the temperance movement, all led to women winning the vote. “Bloomers to Banners” speaks to these topics which are rarely covered or linked together in text books.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will be holding its 12th annual State of the Town Luncheon on Sunday, April 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Gary Gerth will speak about major Town issues that have arisen during his administration and afford the community an opportunity to ask questions. Price is $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Reservations may be made by using the coupon in the display ad in the April 18 issue of the Reporter.

NEXT WEEK

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Mashomack Preserve is offering a volunteer orientation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Visitors Center. Volunteers are the Center are needed and training is provided. (631) 749-1001.

INTRO TO STAINED GLASS

Create original stained glass art on Wednesday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in an intro to stained glass class with Lorraine Pepper, glass artist and owner of Sag Harbor Glass. Participants will learn the skills needed to cut a design out of glass, foil glass pieces with copper foil and assemble their project by soldering it together at the Shelter Island Legion Hall. Each participant will create a piece approximately 7” x 7” with 10-12 pieces of cut glass. No experience necessary, all materials provided. Considering the duration of this workshop, a light snack of bagels and coffee is included. For ages 18 and up. Admission: $60.

NATURE LOVERS

Visit Mashomack Preserve from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11, to experience blooming dogwoods, view of Bass Creek and hike from the Manor House along the lower green trail. (631) 749-1001.

COMING UP

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under.

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at merpag@msn.com or (631) 433-1504.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FREE FILMS

On Saturday, April 27, the Manhattan Film Institute presents free film screenings of “How to Train Your Dragon” (PG) at 6:30 p.m. and “Amelie” (R) at 7 p.m. at the Greenport Theater.