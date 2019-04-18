What’s happening: April 18, 2019

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

FULL MOON WALK

The Earth Week full moon walk at Mashomack Preserve will take place Friday, April 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the woods and during the first full moon of spring. (631) 749-4219.

SUMMER ESSENTIALS

Make customized body misters with essential oils with Holly Cronin at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m. Participants will learn to utilize plants such as rosa rugosa and lavender grown by Ms. Cronin. Find out how to use plants to enhance your better being. Material fee: $10. Register (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Library presents author Tom Clavin discussing his new book “Wild Bill” during Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the Community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved nobleman who spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion.

JANE EYRE

On Saturday, April 27, the Library’s Classics Book Club will discuss “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte at 11 a.m. at the Library.

FUTURISTIC FORESTS

Mashomack Preserve presents “Futuristic Forests,” which focuses on changing climates and changing trees on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. (631) 749-4219.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will be holding its 12th annual State of the Town Luncheon on Sunday, April 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Gary Gerth will speak about major Town issues that have arisen during his administration and afford the community an opportunity to ask questions. Price is $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Reservations may be made by using the coupon in the display ad in the April 18 issue of the Reporter.

COMING UP

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under.

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at merpag@msn.com or (631) 433-1504.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FREE FILMS

On Saturday, April 20, the Manhattan Film Institute presents free film screenings of The Bad News Bears (PG) at 6:30 p.m. and Cinema Paradiso (R) at 7 p.m. at the Greenport