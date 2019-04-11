What’s happening: April 11, 2019

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

SEED LIBRARY

The Library’s seed library opens for the season on Thursday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. Poet, farmer and educator Scott Chaskey and Layton Guenther, farm manager at Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, will speak about the work they do and the importance of saving and sharing heirloom seeds.

SIEF GRANTS DUE

Shelter Island Educational Foundation grant applications are due Friday, April 12.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Library hosts the Shelter Island Poetry Project, presenting “Always Marry an April Girl” as its Friday Night Dialogue on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Curator Bliss Morehead has uncovered poems that reflect April in all its complexity to celebrate Poetry Month with a reading that ranges from the rowdy to gracious, from cruel to tender.

MUSIC FUN

The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. PMP alumna violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories. Afterwards, young audience members can enjoy an “instrument petting zoo.”

AMOROUS AMPHIBIANS

Spring Ponds and Amorous Amphibians at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. offers the opporunity to listen to the evening chorus of spring peepers as the frogs claim their territory. Look for masses of eggs from salamanders and toads along the shores of Sanctuary Pond. (631) 749-4219.

PIANO CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) presents its first concert of the spring on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Peter Dugan, who accompanied violinist Sean Lee at an SIFM concert last season, will perform solo, offering the familiar German and Austrian works along with music from Brazil, Poland, Britain, Norway, France and Argentina. Mr. Dugan performs, teaches piano at Juilliard and is the guest host of NPR’s music series “From the Top.” A meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception will follow at the church. Free, donations accepted.

VIOLIN & PIANO RECITAL

The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Sunday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m. with Alice Ivy-Pemberton on violin and pianist Jun Cho at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: (212) 877-5045, info@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

NEXT WEEK

FULL MOON WALK

Full moon walk: The Earth Week full moon walk at Mashomack Preserve will take place Friday, April 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the woods and during the first full moon of spring. (631) 749-4219.

SUMMER ESSENTIALS

Make customized body misters with essential oils with Holly Cronin at the Library on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn to utilize plants such as rosa rugosa and lavender grown by Ms. Cronin. Find out how to use plants to enhance your better being. Material fee: $10. Register (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Library presents author Tom Clavin discussing his new book “Wild Bill” during Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

COMING UP

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the Community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved nobleman who spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will be holding its 12th annual State of the Town Luncheon on Sunday, April 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Gary Gerth will speak about major town issues that have arisen during his administration and afford the community an opportunity to ask questions. Price is $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Reservations may be made by using the coupon in the display ad in the April 18 issue of the Reporter.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at merpag@msn.com or (631) 433-1504.

ACROSS THE MOAT

A MAKER FAIR

“CREATE: Maker Fair” takes place on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers will be selling their wares and donating 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call (631) 779-2934 or email liz@peconiccommunityschool.org.