What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches — why are we not surprised? — was in early with his answer, writing: “This week’s mystery photo [see below] is the Perlman Music Center’s young prodigy symbol identifying the home of the Perlman Music Program (PMP) on Shore Road.”

Cathy Farrell was all over it, and so was Georgiana Ketcham, who responded on our website with the correct answer, noting, “It’s my favorite!”

And Christopher Stone ID’ed the PMP symbol on our Facebook page, adding a bit of history, noting that the music center is located at “the former Peconic Lodge.”