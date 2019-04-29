This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth II departed from Southampton, England on her maiden voyage to New York City.

American writer Norman Mailer won the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes and a National Book Award for “Armies of the Night.”

Jockey Bill Hartack rode Majestic Prince to a first place finish in the 95th Kentucky Derby with a recorded time of 2:01.8.

The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers to take the 23rd NBA Championship.

Marine Major Charles Robb, husband to Lynda Byrd Johnson Robb, returned from a tour of duty in Vietnam to meet his daughter, Lucinda, who was born six months earlier, during his deployment.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Five vie for three Board of Education seats

Five candidates lined up for three open seats on the Board of Education — Jeanne Garr, Peggy Dickerson, John Hallman, Melva Sherman and Bolling Sharp.

Mr. Hallman ran uncontested to fill an opening that ran from the day of the voting to the end of the fiscal year in June, then won a full five-year term of his own to begin on July 1, 1969. Ms. Dickerson won the contest over Ms. Garr to finish a year remaining on Vivienne Gershon’s unexpired term. Ms. Sherman emerged the winner over Mr. Sharp to finish the remaining three years of the term of H. Otis Dickerson.

POSTSCRIPT: It’s three for three this year as incumbent Jason Lones runs to continue on the board while two newcomers, John Klupa Sr. and Katharine Rossi-Snook, are seeking election to the board on May 21. Barring a successful write-in for any other candidate, all three will serve, but voters will determine how many years each would serve before having to seek re-election. The top two candidates will win a full three-year term, while the candidate pulling the lowest number of votes will serve out the term of Elizabeth Melichar, who left the board last July. Mr. Lones was appointed to that seat last July.

30 YEARS AGO

Town work session focuses on moorings

The Town Board examined its moorings law to issue permits for a three-year period at a cost of $75, reflecting an increase of $50.

The board abandoned a suggestion of higher rates for commercial moorings since the maintenance and installation of those moorings already represented a significant contribution.

Another part of the discussion focused on closing mooring fields in some areas considered valuable nurseries for marine life. The proposal would allow existing moorings to remain, but prohibit future moorings in those areas.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s focus on moorings is to clean up fields where old and abandoned moorings need to be removed. Bay constables will also be checking moorings to ensure that boats on them aren’t striking one another and that floating docks aren’t in disrepair and causing problems.

20 YEARS AGO

Town debates takeover of New York Avenue

The town debated seeking ownership of New York Avenue that would have required a two-thirds vote of Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) members.

Supervisor Gerry Siller told the Town Board talks with HPOC were in a preliminary stage.

The advantage to HPOC would be the town would take over maintenance of the roadway that the entire town uses, instead of HPOC being responsible for maintenance. But while no vote had been scheduled, HPOC General Manager Bernie Jacobson expressed concerns about speed on the road if the town took it over.

POSTSCRIPT: New York Avenue remains in the hands of HPOC today.

10 YEARS AGO

Global warming bringing LI down and sea levels up

The Nature Conservancy warned that sea levels were rising faster than they had in many years and, if steps weren’t taken to address global warming, a storm like the hurricane of 1939 could result in $160 billion of damage.

There was no excuse for inaction, according to Conservancy scientist Susan Newkirk. She warned that significant parts of the South Shore would be inundated at hide tides every day.

POSTSCRIPT: Officials for both North and South ferries have plans for raising ramps because of more frequent higher tides.