Weather Service: Cool and cloudy for Tuesday

Islanders woke up to dense, drifting fog on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature near 51 degrees. The NWS forecast includes a chance of rain for later this afternoon, and the wind will be out of the east at 7 to 14 mph.

This evening will be showery, then clearing after 8 p.m. with a low around 40 degrees, according to the NWS.

The winds will remain calm out of the northwest at 5 to 8 mph.