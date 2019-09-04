You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Weather Service: Cool and cloudy for Tuesday

By Reporter Staff

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Just after dawn in Dering Harbor.

Islanders woke up to dense, drifting fog on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature near 51 degrees. The NWS forecast includes a chance of rain for later this afternoon, and the wind will be out of the east at 7 to 14 mph.

This evening will be showery, then clearing after 8 p.m. with a low around 40 degrees, according to the NWS.

The winds will remain calm out of the northwest at 5 to 8 mph.