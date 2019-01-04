Weather Service: Bright and blustery today (no fooling)

Monday, the first of April, will be a sun-filled and windy spring day on Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the high temperature will be 47 degrees, but it will feel much colder, with a northwest wind at 16 to 20 mph bringing wind chill values this morning as low as 25 degrees.

Tonight will be clear, with a low temperature just below the freezing mark, according to the NWS, with the wind staying out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.