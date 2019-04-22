Weather Service: April showers for Shelter Island’s Earth Day

Rain is expected on Shelter Island for the 49th annual celebration of Earth Day.

The National Weather Service ( NWS) is calling for showers this morning, turning to rain this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 60 degrees with light winds from the north at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight will be showery, according to the NWS, with a low temperature of 51 degrees. The wind will stay out of the north at 9 to 11 mph.

Earth Day was inaugurated in 1970, and has been celebrated on April 22 every year since, to make citizens of the planet aware of environmental issues and provide lessons on how to protect our home.

This year, Earth Day will be observed in close to 200 countries around the world.