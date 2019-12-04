Trail clearing begins Saturday morning

With a hint of spring in the air, the Shelter Island Trail Club will embark on a schedule for clearing areas that have been preserved for hikers to enjoy the beauty of the woods.

Beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. members of the club and any others who would like to volunteer will meet at the Manor House at Sylvester Manor to start the cleanup process.

Volunteers should bring eye protection and leather gloves for safety. If you have pruning shears, hedge clippers or other types of non-powered equipment, that will be helpful, according to Joe Denny, who leads the effort.

He also recommends using tick protection.



The work is expected to end at noon.

The schedule currently outlined for cleanup duties is as follows:

April 20 between 10 a.m. and noon is a tentative date, since Mr. Denny may not be available Easter weekend, but he will advise.

Other scheduled dates, all between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon are:

• April 27 at the Old Lima Bean Field where volunteers should meet at the entrance on Cobbetts Lane between Winthrop and Manhanset roads

• May 4 at the Manor House at Sylvester Manor

• May 11 at the Nursery Woodlands where volunteers should meet at St. Mary’s Road where there are fire hydrants near the old nursery

• May 18 at the Manor House at Sylvester Manor

• May 25 at Old Lima Bean Field where volunteers should meet on Cobbetts Lane between Winthrop and Manhanset roads

• June 1 at Congdon Creek Preserve at the Congdon Creek Landing

In addition to the cleanup sessions, Mr. Denny will be leading hikes along many of the Shelter Island trails during the summer, but the schedule for those hasn’t yet been decided.

For questions, Mr. Denny can be reached at shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com.

j.lane@sireporter.com