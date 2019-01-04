Should the Town Board allow food trucks?

The issue of allowing food trucks to operate here was raised by Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. at the March 26 Town Board work session.

Mr. DeStefano told board members he’s heard rumors that owners of the trucks could be looking at the Island as a possible venue, primarily to serve contractors at job sites.

Members expressed concerns about the effect it would have on local delis.

The county has jurisdiction on licensing food truck operations, Mr. DeStefano said, but the town could likely limit where and when they operate.

Mr. DeStefano said if the board opted to allow the trucks here, it could link the approval with the requirement that there be a kitchen on Shelter Island that would prepare food for the truck operators to sell.