Tickets for Lions dinner honoring Surozenski available at library

The Shelter Island Lions Club will be honoring its Citizen of the Year, Richard Surozenski, at a dinner at the Pridwin Hotel on Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner are on sale now at the Shelter Island Library for $45.

Mr. Surozenski, a Shelter Island Fire Commissioner and long-time volunteer firefighter, was named by the Lions as its 2019 Citizen of the Year in March.

He retired last fall after 40 years as highway superintendent for the Village of Dering Harbor and has served the Shelter Island Fire Department since 1965.

He has given a lot of volunteer service to maintain Taylor’s Island, and for 25 years he carried out the tradition of placing a fully decorated Christmas tree in the middle of Chase Creek.

True to his reputation as an unassuming and modest man, when Dr. Frank Adipietro and other Lions visited with Mr. Surozenski to tell him of his selection as Citizen of the Year, he told them they must have a more deserving candidate.

A full profile of Mr. Surozenski will appear in a later edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

j.lane@sireporter.com