Three candidates for three seats on Board of Ed

Barring an unexpected write-in campaign, one incumbent and two newcomers will be elected to the Board of Education on May 21.

Jason Lones was appointed to the Board of Education last summer after the departure of Elizabeth Melichar, who moved from Shelter Island. Mr. Lones had wanted to run for the board last May, but was just short of meeting the residency requirement. By the time of his appointment in July, he had lived on the Island full time long enough to meet that requirement.

The other two candidates are John Klupka Sr., a former Board of Education member in Garden City, and Katharine Rossi-Snook, a current member of the Board of Directors of the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center.

Ms. Rossi-Snook and her husband, Tim Sheehan, and their son, Oscar, became full-time Islanders about three years ago and she became active with the preschool program. Now that Oscar is old enough for Shelter Island School, she wants to be involved with the Board of Education.

A trained water quality specialist working with the Concerned Citizens of Montauk, Ms. Rossi-Snook was previously with the East Hampton Town Shellfish Hatchery.

Mr. Klupka founded Anaconda Technologies and AEI Electronics, after working more than 10 years as a director and senior trader at Merrill Lynch.

The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will each serve full, three-year terms, while the third-place candidate will serve out the rest of Ms. Melichar’s term that ends June 30, 2020.

Two other incumbents whose terms expire at the end of June 2019 — Board President Thomas Graffagnino and member Mark Kanarvogel — have opted not to seek re-election.

Full profiles of the candidates and their views on educational issues will appear prior to the May 21 vote.