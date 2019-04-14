Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Gilpin, Ohrtman

Samuel Bellows Gilpin III

Samuel Bellows Gilpin III, died peacefully in his home on Shelter Island.

Sandy, as he was known by his friends, was born February 25, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sandy graduated from The Haverford School in 1944 and Yale University in 1949. During his college years and after he served in the Navy as LTJG, Naval Intelligence, Sandy was president of Timothy Dwight College, sang in the Yale Glee Club and played squash and soccer. He served as a class agent from graduation until his recent death.

Sandy was an avid tennis and squash player, winning many club championships at the Yale Club in New York City and The Merion Cricket Club. Sandy also loved to ski and dance.

After college he went to work for Continental Can Company before founding Gilpin and Company, Inc. The packaging industry took Sandy around the world several times, forging lasting friendships with colleagues across the globe.

Sandy was a member of his beloved Marble Collegiate Church where he worshiped most Sundays and was a long-serving usher and greeter at the front door. He would give as his gift to Marble its first bath and exterior lighting.

Sandy is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth M. Gilpin (Lisa); daughter Marisa H. Gilpin; son Luke H. Gilpin; sister Ann Taylor; step-brother W. Craig Heston; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert L. Ohrtman

Robert L. Ohrtman of Shelter Island, formerly West Islip, died at home on March 21, 2019. Born on December 27, 1930 in Mineola to Emma Hewlett Ohrtman and P. Lester Ohrtman, he was 88.

In 1955 he married Patricia (Horan) Ohrtman in Babylon, New York and raised two children, Kenneth R. Ohrtman and Jane Allen.

A former Eagle Scout, Mr. Ohrtman graduated from Hofstra University in 1952. He enlisted in the National Guard in New York City in 1951 and was discharged in 1954. He subsequently joined the National Guard in Freeport and served until 1957.

He spent 38 years with the Grumman Aerospace Corporation, retiring in 1990 as director of operations and administration in the Engineering Department. While employed at Grumman, he was a member of GACE Flying Club (Grumman Aerospace Corporation Employees) and received his pilot’s certification in 1985.

Mr. Ohrtman began visiting Shelter Island in 1960 and lived here for 20 years, following 38 years as a resident of West Islip.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son Kenneth (Kristin); and daughter Jane Allen (James); and six grandchildren, Kevin, Douglas, Erin, Kaitlyn, Danielle and Colleen. His sister, Doris Ray, predeceased him.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 25 at Our Lady of the Isle, Father Peter DeSantis officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.