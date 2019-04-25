Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jocelyn Craig of Shelter Island was ticketed on April 16 on North Ferry Road for having an uninspected vehicle.

The following summonses were issued on April 17: Courtney L. Wingate of East Hampton received a summons on School Street for speeding in a school zone.

Francis G. Molignano of Southampton was ticketed for speeding in a school zone.

Nicholas R. Safford of Topsham, Maine received a summons on West Neck Road for having no front license plate affixed.

Skyler R. Loesch of Sag Harbor was ticketed on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign and improper registration.

Peter T. Torkelsen of Southold was given a summons on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Nidya A. Palencia de Paz of Southold was ticketed on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign and having non-transparent side windows.

Valentin A. Iglopas of Shelter Island received a summons on North Midway Road for failure to yield right-of-way at a stop sign and failure to affix registration.

Robert M. Marcello of Shelter Island was ticketed on Brander Parkway for speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone.

William A. Rodriguez Munoz of Southold received a summons on Brander Parkway for speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The following were ticketed on April 18: Joseph A. Bocci of East Norwich, New York, was ticketed on Smith Street for speed not reasonable and prudent.

Israel T. Hermano of Water Mill was given a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to keep right.

Susan M. Mullin of Shelter Island was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for having an uninspected motor vehicle. Julio C. Agosto Gutierrez of Riverhead received a summons on Stearns Point Road for unlicensed operation and not wearing a seat belt.

The following summonses were issued on April 19: Linda Sargente of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Calin M. Uilecan of Southampton was given a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to yield right-of-way on a left turn.

Ida A. Franzoni of Shelter Island was ticketed on Cedar Avenue for inadequate stop lamps.

Bruce M. Hopke of Shelter Island received a summons on West Neck Road for 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENT

On April 19 a vehicle operated by Bruce M. Hopke of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on West Neck Road when it struck a vehicle operated by Amber D. Wilson of Shelter Island at a stop sign. There was minor damage to both vehicles, under $1,000. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Hopke’s license had been revoked, resulting in the summons above.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 16, police provided a lift assist, helping a resident from the floor to a chair.

A yellow buoy marked “Danger” was reported washed ashore in West Neck on April 16. The Shelter Island Highway Department was advised and impounded the buoy. It was returned to the owner on April 19.

In response to a call from an employee of the U.S. Geological Services, a radar speed trailer that had been blocking access to a well on Brander Parkway was moved on April 17.

On April 17, all Shelter Island Police Department personnel took part in annual training, including response to a school shooting and other active shooter incidents; child abuse and maltreatment awareness and evidence and property procedures.

On April 18, a complainant reported having had several near accidents when traveling southbound on Ram Island Road from Hay Beach, being cut off by vehicles turning from Cobbetts Lane. Extra stop sign enforcement was requested.

An investigation into possible forgery and grand larceny was opened on April 18.

A floor-to-chair lift assist was provided to a resident on April 19.

Police provided assistance to the Easter Egg Hunt on April 21.

Police conducted radar enforcement on April 22 in the Center.

On that date, a Silver Beach caller reported observing a vehicle parked by his house and expressed concern because the owner has an active order of protection against him.

On April 22, police responded to a caller who wishes a family friend to stop sending cards; police advised the friend who will refrain from further communication.

On that date, a West Neck complainant said that a male suspect entered his property and threatened him. The responding officer took a statement from the complainant and followed up with the suspect.

ANIMAL INCIDENT

A small puppy was reported found on April 17. Police located the owner who had been searching for the dog and returned the puppy.

A sick raccoon was reported on April 20 in a Heights yard. The animal control officer searched but was unable to locate the animal. The caller was advised to call a pest company to set a trap.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak in Westmoreland on April 16. The fire department turned off the oil burner, which was leaking antifreeze from the expansion tank. The caller was advised to call a plumber for repairs.

A fire alarm was activated on April 21 in Ram Island due to steam from a shower. Fire Chief Anthony Reiter was on the scene and determined the call to be a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to two calls for assistance on April 18 and two on April 21. Four patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.