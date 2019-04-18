Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Steven P. Bartilucci, 36, of Shelter Island was stopped on April 14 for failure to signal. After further investigation it was determined he was operating with a revoked license. The defendant was arrested and released on an appearance ticket directing him to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On April 10, Jeffrey D. Aprea of Mount Sinai was ticketed on Grand Avenue for improper or unsafe turn without signal. Yerlin Marin of Amagansett received a summons on North Ferry Road on April 10 for driving while using a mobile phone and having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Wallace J. Voegel of Mattituck was ticketed on April 11 for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ferry Road.

Michelle J. Darcambal of New York City received a summons on April 13 on North Ferry Road for having an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

Maria M. Gatica Perez of Mattituck was ticketed on April 14 on Manwaring Road for having inadequate stop lamps and unlicensed operation. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to have a prior conviction for unlicensed operation and the vehicle was seized under Suffolk County seizure law.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Menantic area on April 9 and on April 13 in West Neck.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Heights April 10, and on April 11, 12 and 15 in the Center. A report from a Silver Beach caller on April 9 about persons coming to the front door led to a finding that the persons were handing out religious literature; they had left by the time an officer arrived.

Lunch with a police officer was conducted at the school on April 10. D.A.R.E. instruction was given to the 5th and 7th grades on April 11.

On April 13, following a complaint of a person riding a dirt bike at Wades Beach and leaving ruts in the sand and tire/skid marks on the concrete walkway, police located a suspect who admitted having done so. A parent was on the scene and stated they would clean up the concrete and ruts in the sand. Police advised the suspect that if he is seen operating the dirt bike on a roadway without registration, insurance, license, etc. he would be subject to tickets and impound.

On April 13 a West Neck caller reported a trespass and finding an “unknown device” in his home.

On April 14 a caller reported a pickup driving south on South Ferry Road, with occupants throwing beer bottles onto the roadway. The incident had occurred one hour earlier; police were unable to locate the truck in the area.

A Center caller reported a power outage on April 15 at his residence. Police found no tripped breakers and no downed wires; PSE&G was notified.

A caller reported on April 15 while on the North Ferry observing two males drinking beer in a pickup truck. She provided a partial registration number and said the truck was heading toward the South Ferry. Police located the truck and interviewed the driver. A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver found to be sober.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A Center caller reported on April 12 finding an arrow in her garden. Police responded and notified the Animal Control Officer who stated that he had hunters in the area and the arrow could have dislodged from an injured deer.

A Hay Beach caller reported an injured deer on April 12. Police dispatched the deer and notified the Shelter Island Town Highway Department for removal.

ALARM

On April 15, a burglar alarm was activated at a Center residence. The owner said he was unable to deactivate the alarm due to low battery life in the key pad.