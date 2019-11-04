Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Patrick J. Wallace, 43, of Shelter Island surrendered to police on Sunday, April 7. He was arrested on charges of simple assault in the 3rd degree and menacing in the 3rd degree. Mr. Wallace was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $1,000 bail.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

All staff at police headquarters were involved in training programs on April 4 and a state trooper filled in for police officers, issuing 11 of 16 traffic tickets.

Carlos R. Abelano of Greenport was cited for failure to keep to the right on Route 114 and for unlicensed operation on April 3.

On April 4 and 5, Marian R. Teodoru of Shelter Island was given a ticket on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Other motorists ticketed on Route 114 on those days include Stuart Daccus of Riverhead for driving with non-transparent side windows and wings and an insecure/dirty license plate (license violation); Eleazar Rojo-Angelus of Shirley for driving without a commerical tax permit sticker; John A. Osorno-Granda for a license violation and inadequate directional signals; and Gordon Z. Cantley of Shelter Island for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Evelyn N. Lopez-Alvarez of Montauk was given a ticket on North Midway Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and non-transparent rear side windows.

Given summonses on West Neck Road on April 4 were Adam B. Hashagen of Shelter Island for a license plate violation, and on April 6 Carlos Nava-Morena of Shelter Island for a license plate violation and operation of a vehicle in violation of restrictions.

Edgar O. Anaya of East Marion and Kristin M. Kehrberg of Shelter Island were ticketed on April 6 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at stop signs.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 2, police investigated a report of a gutted deer carcass left next to a resident’s front door.

A caller on that date reported that someone with pending charges in a prior incident had been seen on the Island. Police searched the location and were unable to locate the person.

Also on the 2nd, police assisted another agency (SPD) in locating the new address of a resident.

A low-hanging tree limb was partially blocking a roadway on April 4 and was moved to one side by the police.

The next day a caller told police for informational purposes that progress had been made in an eviction.

On April 6, police were informed that burning building construction material in Silver Beach was potentially hazardous. Police found the material was being burned in a contained metal burning tank.

For their information, police were told by a tenant on April 7 that she would be vacating the premises; police informed the landlord, who was filing an eviction notice.

Also on the 7th, flowers were reported cut down and damaged in a planter in the Heights. The caller and police determined deer had been the culprits.

Police investigated an open door at a Hay Beach residence but found the storm door was secure; no further action was necessary.

Police received a report about a dead seal in a marsh on Ram Island. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was informed.

On April 8, police followed up on a caller’s concern about a person being released from a Suffolk County correctional facility; the Sheriffs’ Office said the person was still in custody.

Traffic stops were made in the Center and Heights on April 2, 3, 5-7, 11 and warnings were issued. Distracted Driving Enforcement was carried out in the Center on April 3-6 and 8; no violations were noted.

In other incidents, police responded to lost and found reports, helped a resident with a garage door and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two alarms on April 3 and 6. One was set off by dust in the locker rooms at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. The second was caused by smoke from fireplace where the damper hadn’t been opened.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported one person to Southampton Hospital on April 2 and three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 5, 6 and 7.