Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jose J. Hernandez-Molina of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road on March 31 when he was stopped by police for unlicensed driving and for non-transparent side wings/windows.

On April 1, Julio Lucero of Patchogue was ticketed on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for moving from his lane unsafely.

ACCIDENTS

Miguel A. DeJesus of Greenport was driving on Cobbetts Lane on March 29 when a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle, causing him to run off the road. Damage to the right front-quarter panel and front wheel was estimated at over $1,000. The vehicle had to be towed.

On April 1, George P. Mlicko of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on North Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, causing damage to his vehicle of under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 26, police looked into a possible telephone scam for a caller; another phone scam was reported to police on the same day.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on March 26, 28 and April 1. No violations were noted.

Also on the 26th, a caller reported that his NEST camera had shown an unknown male was walking through the backyard. Police responded but the caller later reported that the individual was there to make repairs.

The owner of a dump truck told police on that date that he had pulled his disabled vehicle off a Center roadway. The Highway Department sanded the roadway where there was an oil spill caused by a high pressure oil line that had blown.

Loud music was reported in the Center on March 26; police were unable to locate any sound of music. On the 29th, there was a second loud music complaint at 11:20 p.m. A person at work on his boat turned down the music and was advised not to work on the boat after 8 p.m.

Police conducted traffic stops in West Neck and the Center on the 27th, in South Ferry Hills on the 28th and the Center again on April 1. Warnings were issued to motorists.

A caller told police on March 27 that a vehicle had been speeding on a Ram Island roadway and requested an extra patrol of the area.

Police notified the owner when a caller reported on March 27 that a boat moored in Menantic had sunk.

On that day police opened an investigation into an incident involving a juvenile and responded, with the Shelter Island Fire Department, to a report of a brush fire in a Center neighbor’s yard.

The fire appeared to have been started by ashes discarded from a fireplace earlier in the day.

Police investigated a financial crime on March 28 and on March 29 looked into a caller’s report about a suspicious activity the evening before. That day, dogs were reported barking all day inside a Heights residence. Police located the owner, who was on the way back to the Island, and who said a friend had been looking after the dogs .

While out walking in Silver Beach, a caller reported that a vehicle was backing out of the caller’s driveway. Police responded and canvassed the neighborhood with negative results.

Police advised an owner about the eviction process on March 31 and on April 1 responded to a report of several cement trucks parked along a Heights roadway that might be in the way of emergency vehicles. Police found the roadway was passable but advised the drivers to pull the trucks farther off the road.

Among other reports during the week, police assisted a person in the home, checked on the well-being of a South Ferry Hills resident and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside. Police officers conducted DARE programs for 5th and 7th graders and had lunch with kindergartners at the school.

ALARMS

Four burglary alarms were set off at residences in Hay Beach and the Center on March 29, 31 and April 1. In two cases an incorrect password was used; no signs of any criminal activity were noted in all four residences.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 26 and 27 and two to Southampton Hospital on March 27 and April 1.