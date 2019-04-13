Reporter Letters to the Editor

Ouch

To the Editor:

The Village of Dering Harbor’s proposed “construction” law doesn’t control boat traffic, sea planes, helicopters, motorcycles, screaming jet skis and cigarette boats.

More disturbing is the exclusion of village employees and the golf club. Defending the law as a way to limit “noise?” Preposterous.

This law eliminates lawn mowing and gardening on weekends using “machinery” except for the select few.

The mayor’s response demonstrates a self-inflicted gunshot wound admitting a conflict of interest. The mayor said, “I don’t believe we have a conflict at all, we never discussed anyone’s status as members.”

Agatha Christie summed this up: “Monsieur Poirot, I don’t believe we have a murder at all, we never discussed the body’s status …” Ouch.

Board members with a relationship to the golf club have refused to recuse themselves from the public hearing on April 13 after expressly excluding the club (and themselves as members) in violation of Article 18 of New York State Municipal Law.

Working Monday through Friday makes it impossible to comply with this law — three hours on non-holiday Saturdays before noon. My position? Rain on Saturday afternoon, mow and trim in the morning. Rain in the morning, mow and trim in the afternoon. Going away Monday, mow Sunday. The sole non-conflicted board member called before the February meeting expressing support for what the majority wants, yet admitted my position is reasonable.

Next day the board decided to add another 60 minutes to my allotted time on Saturday morning, calling it an “exclusion.” Doctor tells my wife she can only be pregnant three hours once a week on non-holiday Saturdays? News flash: American democracy isn’t about the result of two wolves and one sheep voting on what to have for dinner.

The mayor knew my position, saying she tried, but the board replied, “Noise is noise no matter what.” If both the mayor and the non-conflicted trustee believe I have a reasonable position, then why does it fall to the remaining three conflicted board members to decide?

I urge four out of five board members to recuse themselves or rewrite the law to exclude all homeowners. If they refuse, public trust erodes for any future legislation, and village counsel will be forever memorialized within a publication called “The World’s Stupidest Laws” for banning lawn mowing on Sundays because it is too noisy.

John T. Colby Jr.

Shelter Island

Perfection

To the Editor:

This past Sunday I attended the school play, “The Addams Family.” I have probably attended every play since John and Anu Kaasik started producing and directing these fabulous evenings.

In all those years, I have never been disappointed in the product they’ve put out.

This year was no exception — it was fantastic. I am amazed at the talent they unleash from these young people. I’ve been a teacher all my life, but I don’t believe I could ever do that. They are special!

I am also in awe of how many community members are involved year after year in these performances. Not only are they involved in the production crew but also in attendance at the showings. For the final performance, which I attended, the house was packed. I heard the same about the other nights. Where do they all come from?

I would like to thank everyone who put in the hard work of putting on this end-of-winter presentation. It was a good feeling being among people in this positive and fun atmosphere for a few hours. I just want the cast and crew to know that in my opinion, they played their parts to perfection.

Bob DeStefano

Shelter Island

The bird in question

To the Editor:

On the opinion page of the April 4 issue, there was a mistake in identifying the bird in question. It in my opinion is a belted kingfisher and not a blue jay.

Had it not been for the excellence of guided bird walks through Mashomack, I might have made the same mistake. Can’t wait for this year’s annual breakfast bird walk.

Ronald Schenendorff

Shelter Island

Editor’s note: Mr. Schenendorf is absolutely right.

GOP gathering

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Republican Committee invites the community to come and meet our candidates for the upcoming election.

Please join us on Saturday, April 13 at the Osprey Bar and Lounge, located in the Shelter Island House, from 3 to 5 p.m. Invite your family and friends to this friendly meet-and-greet.

We encourage you to bring questions and concerns you may have to personally discuss with the candidates. Hope to see you there!

Gary Blados

Chairman, Shelter Island Republican Committee

Reminder

To the Editor:

There will be a memorial service for Bill Anderson on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

A reception will follow. Open to all to share memories and stories.

Diane Anderson

Shelter Island