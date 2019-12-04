Reporter Editorial: Bringing us all together

Spring for Shelter Island means many things — the return of the piping plovers madly scurrying across beaches, joined by those great fish hawks, the ospreys, sailing above our heads.

But along with the first daffodils nodding in the breeze and the bright bursts of forsythia glowing against the gray landscape, comes the most enduring and inspirational sign of the season — the Shelter Island School play.

As Town Supervisor Gary Gerth said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, the production by the Shelter Island School Drama Club is more than a night out to be part of laughter, song and dance — and it’s that in spades — but an event that brings the community together to celebrate life, youth and the arts.

It’s also, he noted, a time for young people on a small Island to spend free time to come together and work on a project from beginning to end.

This annual community event was once again a smashing success last weekend, with the production of “The Addams Family” musical playing to full houses. The production sparked conversations in offices, shops and at the post offices about the hilarious, brilliantly produced and acted production.

Congratulations to the students who participated with verve and talent and to all those behind the scenes. But special congratulations and thanks goes out from us here at the Reporter to the driving forces, John and Anu Kaasik.

We’re fortunate to have the Kaasiks and their team to provide such first rate entertainment for Island audiences.

More importantly, they have given their young cast and crew guidance and a sense of accomplishment. That achievement comes only through cooperation and hard work.

The Kaasiks are invaluable members of our community who haven’t forgotten that young people need more than a basic curriculum to learn how to live. It’s a lesson learned that will stay with these students for the rest of their lives.